NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tuesday, on the campus of Illinois State University, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees(AFSCME) Local 1110, as well as their supporters, hosted a rally and march.

Leaders with the union said they are hoping to get a message across to ISU administration.

“We want ISU to know that we’re serious about reaching an agreement, or we’re going out on strike,” said Renee Nestler, Staff Representative with AFSCME Council 31.

“We want to show them we’ve got support of the community, and the students here on campus, they understand the issues, and they’re willing to back us,” she continued.

Nestler said after a 12-hour negotiation session Friday, which included a federal mediator, the two parties got closer in negotiation, but she says not close enough to where they could bring an agreement back to their members.

“And so in the coming days, we’re trying to do that we possibly can to reach an agreement, otherwise we are preparing for a strike at the same time,” said Nestler.

Shawn Eckert, an AFSCME Local 1110 employee, said he doesn’t want to go on strike but is ready to should it come to that point.

“My dad gave 28 years of service up here at this university, on grounds. So this union has been a big part of me since I was a kid, I’m ready to stand with them in solidarity,” said Eckert.

Illinois State University, referring us to their negotiations website, has a contingency plan in place should the union strike, which includes finding alternate ways to make sure the union employee’s work gets done.

The statement on their website reads in part: “We will prioritize essential functions, such as dining hall food service and cleaning of high-traffic campus locations. Information about any changes in service or hours will be communicated to impacted parties directly.”

On April 7, the union provided the university with a notice of intent to strike, allowing the union to engage in a strike on or after April 18.

The union has another negotiation session Thursday, we’re told a federal mediator will not be involved in this session.