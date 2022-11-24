PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday.

The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:

This incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers that correctional employees face on the job every single day. This sergeant came to work today expecting to do his job and keep Pontiac Correctional Center safe, but instead became the victim of a vicious attack.

He was airlifted to OSF in Peoria, where he is being evaluated and treated. A correctional officer was also injured as he rushed to the sergeant’s aid and has since been treated for his injuries and released.

The bravery of the men and women who work at Pontiac Correctional Center was on full display today. Despite working short-staffed, our officers on duty responded swiftly to apprehend the offending individual and assure medical treatment for the injured sergeant. Their swift and decisive response prevented a potentially deadly situation from spiraling out of control.

The thoughts of AFSCME members all across the state are with the injured sergeant and his family as we hope for a full recovery.

Roberta Lynch and William Lee