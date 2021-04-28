After 17 years of service, one Unit 5 School Board member attends her final meeting

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After 17 years of service on the Mclean County Unit 5 School Board, this was the final board meeting, for Meta Mickens-Baker.

“We have a very vibrant community, it’s an excellent school district, it was awesome to be apart of… trying to make it as successful as possible,” said Mickens-Baker.

Previously an educator herself, Mickens-Baker joined the school board in 2004, wanting to remain involved in education, any way possible.

“I have two sons, who are both Unit 5 graduates now, and I appreciate what teachers did to teach them well, and I wanted to provide that to all the students in our community,” said Mickens-Baker.

Being the first black woman to serve on the board, she says it’s important that the board is a representation of the diversity in McLean County.

“Our community is diverse, we certainly want to have the voices of the community be a part of serving the community, serving the district, and leading the district,” said Mickens-Baker.

She said she will remain active in the school district, even though she decided not to run for another term.

“I will miss it, because it’s been the life of my family now for many years, I will still be involved,” said Mickens-Baker.

Three new members of the board were installed Wednesday, including another black woman, Kentrica Coleman.