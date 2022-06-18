PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The community cheered on the sidewalks as hundreds of walkers and runners participated in the 48th annual Steamboat Classic.

The Steamboat Classic is an equal-opportunity athletic event for the community to enjoy and participate in.

Hundreds of walkers and runners participated in the 1-mile walk, 4K race, and 15K race.

Coordinators of the event say their 4K is known to be one of the world’s fastest 4-mile races, and they have one of Illinois’ toughest 15K courses.

Stephanie Brown-Brokaw was the first female runner to cross the finish line for the 4-mile race. She said she’s been participating in Steamboat Classic for years.

“I always ran Steamboat growing up, when I was 11 the announcer asked if I was going to come back and win it one day and I said maybe,” said Brown-Brokaw.

Twenty years later, she achieved that goal, she said running has always brought her joy, but the community is what brings her back to the event every year.

“I just love it here because nobody has to come out and watch a road race or cheer us on as loud as they do, but everyone on the streets is super supportive and the community really rallies around this event,” Brown-Brokaw said.

After the race, Steamboat Peoria celebrated with a post-race street party outside of Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery.