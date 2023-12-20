PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has sat vacant for more than 20 years as developer after developer has garnered headlines and airtime touting the old building, but finally, enough was enough.

On Monday, the wrecking ball came to the Julian Hotel, located just across the street from Dozer Park on Southwest Adams Street. It’s been empty since 2002 after federal housing officials found numerous safety violations with the building which was built in 1895.

The old building had tons of character with old signs embedded into the brick. It’s gone by several names over the years including the Ray Hotel, Grace Hotel, Mitchell Hotel and the Home Run House.

Attempts over the years, including at least two within the past decade, found the structure to be too far gone and not economically feasible to redevelop. One man wanted to make luxury apartments. Another wanted to put a restaurant into the lower floor. Both ended within anything happening.

In 2018, a developer who was going to make luxury suites tore down a newer addition to the building, and by newer, we mean, built in the 1920s. Left was about 18,000 square feet spread out over three floors.

Joe Dulin, who heads the city’s community development department, said Baldovin Construction had applied for and received a permit to demolish the building about a month ago. He said city rules require a developer to wait 30 days after the permit is issued.

Baldovin had purchased the building from the Downtown Development Corporation which had bought the building from a previous developer several years ago. A call to Baldovin was not immediately returned nor was an email.

“It’s sad when you lose a historical building but hey don’t go bad overnight. It’s sat for years and years, and at some point, (a building) can get to a point where they can’t be rehabbed. In this case, that property sat vacant for a very long time.”

Michael J. Freilinger, the president and CEO of the Downtown Development Corporation, said he heard the location would be used as office space for Baldovin and the adjacent parking lot behind the building would serve that as well as the company’s residential buildings including the up and coming Adams and Oak development.