After a week, police say they’ve seen more people complying with the shelter-in-place order

PEORIA COUNTY (WMBD) — After nearly one week since Illinois’ stay-at-home order went into effect, local law enforcement said they’re still not planning on enforcing the order as compliance is the goal.

Police and other first responders said they’ve been working around the clock keeping up with their normal duties since the shelter-in-place order was issued.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said the county’s police force will not be out looking to enforce the order this weekend as he said their main objective is getting people to comply with it.

He said if they see any violations they will first issue a warning before taking action, but so far he said he’s noticed people following the order.

“This is something, again, that we are monitoring,” Asbell said. “If we see a situation that is a violation of the Executive Order we’re going to first communicate with the individuals, try to gain compliance and if they disperse it’s over. If they continue, then we’ll take it up to the next step.”

Asbell also said Peoria County shouldn’t have to resort to the Chicago Police Department’s recent tactics of potentially issuing citations for violating the order due to the population differences between the areas.

“We see quite a few vehicles on the road which is perfectly legal if someone is going to an essential business,” Asbell said. “But we’ve seen overall, I’m fairly confident that, we’ve had a great deal of compliance with this Executive Order.”

Asbell also said the severe weather headed for Central Illinois should play a factor in keeping people inside their homes. He said families should try to secure their homes so they can stay safe just in case the weather gets too bad.