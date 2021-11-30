After devastating fire, Raber Packing Co. to host grand opening at new location

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Raber Packing Co. announced its grand opening at its new location Tuesday.

According to Rabers, it will hold its grand opening at its West Peoria location on 3000 W. Farmington Road, on December 6, at 9 a.m.

Raber has served the community for more than 60 years when their previous location burned down in November 2018. The fire destroyed 12,000 pounds of product, closed the business, and left workers without jobs

In April 2019, Raber announced it would be reopening at its new location.

More information is available on Raber Packing Company’s website.