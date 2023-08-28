PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin has finally chosen a permanent city manager after firing Mark Rothert in October. Council voted 4-2 with one abstention to approve Police Chief John Dossey as City Manager.

Dossey has been the interim city manager since May, the second after Rothert’s firing.

Before the final vote, there was public comment and discussion amongst the council about the transparency of the selection process. The resolution in the agenda packet did not include Dossey’s name or the contract information. The city’s legal counsel said only the category of employee and the type of employment action taken are required to be on the agenda.

Councilmembers Becky Cloyd, Lloyd Orrick and Rick Hilst voted to layover the matter until the next meeting but the motion failed. After the motion failed Cloyd and Orrick voted against the appointment and Hilst decided to abstain from the vote.

The issues they had were not against Dossey’s qualifications. Hilst and Orrick did not like learning that Dossey was not taking the role until November. They found out Friday when the agenda packet was sent to the council. Cloyd and Hilst said they did not have time to review the final contract draft that was sent Monday morning before the meeting. Councilmember Dave Nutter also voiced concerns about receiving items last minute but still voted to approve the appointment.

“I totally do not have issue with him, not at all,” said Cloyd. “My concern and what I’ve talked with Chief about is that we don’t and haven’t historically followed policy.”

Throughout the discussion, Mayor Mary Burress and Councilmember Karen Hohimer pushed that it was imperative to get a permanent city manager.

“We cannot keep pushing a City Manager down the road. We have to move this city forward,” said Burress. “Mr. Dossey, our police chief, has had interim city manager for three months. He has done an outstanding job for this community.”

Dossey will take the permanent role on Nov. 6. Mayor Burress said that will give him time to get a new police chief.