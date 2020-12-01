After many years of service to the Kickapoo community, one mechanic is ready to shift gears

KICKAPOO, Ill. (WMBD) — Reid Larson wanted to work with cars as far back as he can remember.

“That’s all I ever wanted to do all my life, I started piddling with cars early high school, I took high school auto shop. I took a year of trade school, I worked 10 years for a Cadillac garage, and then I’ve been here for 43,” said Larson.

But like all good things, after 43 years his time as a mechanic has come to an end. His last day is December 2nd.

“The doctor said if I want to stay alive, I’m gonna have to get away from this environment,” said Larson.

Larson has dedicated many years of service to the Kickapoo community, only taking one day off a year, Christmas.

“I’ve been working 364 days a year, usually 12 to 14 hours a day,” said Larson.

His Mobil station has been purchased by Beck Oil Co. and will be torn down and rebuilt as a truck stop.

As for Larson, he is pursing a job offer teaching small engines to young kids.

“It gives you a net worth, you feel like you’ve accomplished something at the end of the day. Rather than sit around or sit with your buddies and drink beer all day or something. I want to do something productive. give back to the community,” said Larson.

He adds, he’s thankful for the support and will miss fixing people’s cars.

“I’ve met a lot of good people, I’ve gained a lot of friends, I really enjoy the people,” said Larson.