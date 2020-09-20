After months of trials, Bone’s opens up to the public, serving frozen custard, burgers, and more

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a few hiccups due to the pandemic, a local family-owned restaurant is ready to open up.

Bone’s located in Keller Station — off Knoxville Avenue in Peoria — is officially opened as of this weekend.

The restaurant owner says they’ll be serving fan favorites from frozen custard, to sandwiches, to burgers.

He said they’ve been delayed for months after waiting for a new ice-cream maker.

He said so far the reception has been great and he’s been emotional about starting a business with his family.

“The recipes, some of them are my grandmother’s some of them are my mother’s some are my sister’s some are mine, we puled from everybody. I think most people can appreciate that it’s nice to have family food in a restaurant,” said Gregory Bone, President of Bone Corporation.

He said they’re only serving outside right now, but will transition to inside dining Tuesday.

He said he hopes to be there for years to come.