After postponing due to weather, Holiday Pool in Bloomington is open for the summer

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Holiday Pool in Bloomington is now open after postponing Saturday due to cold weather.

Park district leaders say no reservations are needed for the pool unless people are planning on lap swimming.

Holiday Pool is also following capacity guidelines this summer, and leaders encourage people to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

“It’s extremely amazing to be open, with being closed last year and not having the opportunity, it’s great to be back this summer,” said Aquatics Manager Nicole Culbertson. “I’m ready to see our usual families, get to know them again, see what they’ve been up to for the last year, and just have a great summer this year.”

Holiday Pool is open through Labor Day.

