After serving McLean County for nearly 5 decades, Bloomington Day Care Center is closing its doors

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Day Care Center has provided childcare to residents of McLean County since 1972.

On January 29th, the center will close its doors for good.

“I think we kind of had an inkling back in August, and kind of tried to spend the fall seeing if we could recruit more board members, see where the COVID..where that was going,” said Executive Director June Davis.

She says enrollment had been down for some time, but COVID-19 pushed leaders with the center to weigh their options.

“We were closed for 3 months, when we reopened we hoped that we would get all our families back, but many did not come back,” said Davis.

She adds, as a non-profit, maintaining a full board of directors during the pandemic was a challenge.

“People aren’t real willing to come out now and be at meetings, or zoom meetings, or really just don’t want to take that responsibility I think at this time,” said Davis.

She says she’s thankful to the community for supporting Bloomington Day Care Center over the years, which helped both the children the center cared for, and their families.

“Bringing us donations of hats and mittens, and not realizing what a difference that made in these families lives,” said Davis.

Being a non-profit, the centers assets will be redistributed to another non-profit in the coming months.