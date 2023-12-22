PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A former wounded furry friend is now ready for adoption. Pancake the dog has been at TAPS No-kill Animal Shelter since October.

Pancake had a severe back wound when he first arrived. But with the help of Tender Care Animal Hospital in Peoria the wound is now healed. However, the tailless dog will need heartworm preventatives for the rest of his life.

Liam Donahue, TAPS Foster Coordinator, said it’s a great feeling to see Pancake in positive spirits.

“Even through all the adversity that he’s faced, he has really been a trooper. He’s not let that adversity get him down and deter him. He’s still loves people, he’s still trusting of people, he still wants kisses and pets,” said Donahue

Donahue said TAPS is thankful for all the donations that were sent to help with Pancake’s medical treatments. To apply to adopt Pancake or other animals click here.