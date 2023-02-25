BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a two-year break due to COVID the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day is back.

The Bloomington Kiwanis Club started the fundraiser in 1951. Money raised goes to sending kids to the organization’s Camp Limberlost, where they can enjoy the outdoors and fun activities. Funds also benefit Harmony Park, The Baby Fold, Salvation Army, Children’s Miracle Network, and others.

The club is expecting 900 people throughout the day. Pancakes are made with the same constructed pancake machines from 1951.

Chairman of Pancake Day Rusty DePew said the proceeds have quite the community impact.

“All of our students that are campers come from District 87 and Unit 5. So it’s local people raising money for a local camp to be held locally. Because the camp is held at Timber Pointe Camp in Lake Bloomington,” said DePew.

The event is on Feb. 25 at The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under eat free.