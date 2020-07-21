Afternoon fire in Canton leaves residence with smoke, water damage

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An afternoon fire Monday ravaged a residence with smoke and water damage.

The Canton Fire Department was called to a report of smoke coming from a residence at 554 S. Main St. around 1:21 p.m.

Within five minutes, Canton Fire engines arrived on the scene and discovered that the second floor of the residence was on fire. Fire Department personnel stretched a hand line to the second floor to make an aggressive interior attack and extinguish the bulk of the fire.

The flames were limited to the second floor of the residence, but the entire structure suffered smoke and water damage.

Fire crews stuck around for almost two hours to extinguish leftover hot spots and check for extended fire in the residence.

The fire remains under investigation. No official financial amount of damage was given for the fire.

