Afternoon house fire causes thousands of dollars in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One house in Peoria saw an estimated $30,000 in damages after it caught flames Monday afternoon in Peoria.

Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to 900 block of S Sumner Ave just before 12:30 p.m. Peoria fire officer Rick Morgan said dark smoke was coming from an eave on the side of a story and a half home.

Crews spent 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Although the fire was confined to one room, the entire home sustained major smoke damages.

There were two occupants of the home that got out. Nobody else was found inside during the fire, but an investigator and additional crews were on standby to check for hot spots and possible flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, pending investigation.