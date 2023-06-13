PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Local veterans in the Central Illinois community are continuing their efforts to raise awareness about the impact of the Agent Orange chemical on Vietnam veterans. You can help veterans through this year’s Agent Orange Awareness Ride; as all the money raised will go towards helping Vietnam Veterans and their families through the form of scholarships and other needs.



This year’s ride will take place on Saturday, June 24th, and will honor Mike Ragusa. Registration is from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the North Pekin AMVETS Post 169. Check out our interview with Bob Dant to hear more about what you can expect from the event, and hear a bit about who Mike Ragusa was.

