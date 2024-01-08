PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The year’s first winter storm has the Illinois Department of Transportation issuing a list of safety tips and reminders for drivers who haven’t seen a lot of snow this season.

According to IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel, motorists should first and foremost check the forecast and be aware of the impeding weather as well as making sure someone is aware of where you are going.

Other safety tips, he said, include:

Building extra time into your schedule. Whether it’s a short trip or a long trip, don’t be in a hurry to get from Point A to Point B.

Making sure your gas tank is full.

Preparing an emergency kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, an ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food, bottled water and a first-aid kit.

Carry a cell phone and a car charger in case of emergency.

Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law in Illinois and it’s your best defense if you are involved in a crash.

Slow down. Be aware of your surroundings.

Wappel also said people should understand that road conditions can change rapidly. Bridges, decks, exit- and on-ramps and shaded areas are prone to freezing quicker than other areas.

He urged drivers to remember the state’s Move Over Law, otherwise known as Scott’s Law, by slowing down and changing lanes when approaching any stopped vehicle with flashing lights.

Also, he said, when you see a snow plow on the road, don’t “crowd the plow.”

“A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you,” he said. “And, any plow that’s hit and pulled out of service, results in one less resource available to clear the roads.

“The road that’s in front of the snowplow isn’t going to be better than the road behind it,”Wappel added.