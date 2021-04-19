Financial aid available for Peorians struggling to pay bills due to pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New assistance is available for Peoria homeowners and renters struggling with utility payments.

A total of $300,000 will be used to fund Peoria’s Utility Assitance Program. The aid was made possible through the federal CARES Act.

The program will provide up to six consecutive months of payments for overdue electric, gas or water bills. Peoria’s Assistant Director of Community Development said anywhere between 100 and 150 households could receive help.

“Unfortunately with the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of people who kind of live paycheck to paycheck, and maybe they had their income negatively affected by COVID and are struggling to make those payments. We don’t want them to get their utilities shut off. Everyone is entitled to safe and affordable housing in the Peoria area,” he said.

To qualify, applicants must be a resident of Peoria and living below or at 80% of the median area income. The application period will continue through May 14 and those that will receive aid will be chosen through a random lottery on May 19.