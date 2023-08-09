NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal has announced that they hired a new executive director Wednesday.

According to a news release, Aimee Beam will be replacing the former executive director Tara Ingham, who was relocating out of state.

Beam assumed the new position on Tuesday.

“We are excited to have Aimee and her leadership experience joining the MFB organization,” said Eric Hodel, CEO of Midwest Food Bank. “She brings a strong record of developing resources and empowering volunteers to serve those in need.”

Beam’s duties as executive director will include ensuring the food bank’s programs are executed with efficient use of Volunteers and facilities, and managing the fundraising, community engagement, and budgeting for the food bank.

Beam has a master’s degree in Nonprofit Administration from Louisiana State, and she had previously served on the executive leadership team at The Baby Fold in Normal, Il.

More information on the Midwest Food Bank is available here.