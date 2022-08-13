UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city.

Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE (2:04 p.m.) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that this incident was a deadly crash Saturday.

According to ISP preliminary crash information, ISP district 8 troopers responded to a fatal airplane crash at approximately 12:33 p.m.

Route 116 has been closed from North Main Street to Second street.

The crash investigation is ongoing at this time.

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A small aircraft crash closed a road in Hanna City at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes, a single-engine aircraft crash has closed part of Route 116.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are on the scene and should have more information soon.

It has been confirmed that Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is on the scene.

