Airports nationwide reporting an increase in holiday travel during the pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 downward trend continues in the tri-county area as health officials said the number of daily cases is declining.

Peoria City/County health administrator Monica Hendrickson said during a press conference Tuesday, the capacity for local hospitals in the area has also increased by more than 20%. However, a recent trend could threaten this progress.

With Christmas only a few days away, airports nationwide have been seeing a slight increase in air travel. The Transportation Security Administration announced on Monday, it had screened more than one million passengers for three consecutive days, the most since the pandemic started.

It’s also a trend officials at Peoria International Airports have noticed.

“In the last couple of days, we’ve seen a little bit more traffic than what is kind of normal or whatever normal is nowadays,” Gene Olson, Director of Airports, said.

Olson said he attributes the holidays to the uptick in passengers.

“Business travel has really really dropped off and most of the travel that we’re still seeing is most likely leisure-oriented,” Olson said.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials urge people not to travel and suggest alternative ways to spend the holiday.

“If you celebrate, celebrate in new ways,” Monica Hendrickson, public health administrator, said. “Look at virtual holidays and gatherings.”

Hendrickson said the tri-county area was able to avoid a super surge from Thanksgiving and can only see the same progress by continuing to follow the current precautions.

“A lot of the guidance we shared around Thanksgiving, we want to make sure our community is continuing that practice,” Hendrickson said.

The practice Hendrickson is referring to includes social distancing, mask-wearing, and proper handwashing. On Tuesday, the TSA announced a slight dip in the one-million traveler’s mark.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is predicting may transition to road travel for this holiday season instead.

Olson said PIA advocates everyone wear a mask when entering the building and said the airport’s cleaning contractor is using a new anti-viral antigen that he said is effective within one minute of usage.