BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An Alabama man was arrested in relation to a shooting incident that occurred Saturday near Lincoln Street and Magnolia Drive in Bloomington.

According to a Bloomington Police Department press release, 23-year-old Tyler Neely of Selma, Alabama was arrested after a short foot chase Monday.

He was arrested for three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of meth.

Neely has been sent to the McLean County Jail, and his bond is currently set at $350,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Law at 309-434-2476 or jlaw@cityblm.org.