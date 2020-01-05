Alcohol sales could be approved at AMC Theaters in Normal

NORMAL, Ill — You may soon be able to grab a beer at the movie theaters in Normal.

The town’s liquor commission is looking at a proposal on Monday, that would allow the sale of beer, wine, and specialty drinks.

People in the Twin Cities think it would make sense to offer alcohol at movie theaters.

“I think most people sitting at their homes would have a beer or glass of wine watching a movie anyway, so if you can charge twice as much for it and still sell the movie ticket I say go for it,” said Max Berres who supports alcohol sales at theaters.

Berres also thinks this could attract more business on the weekends from couples.

“It makes a date night kind of easy you can go somewhere get a beer or two a glass of wine something like that keep you interested in the movie and then after that keep on going with your date,” said Berres.

The liquor commission can only recommend it be approved. It still needs to go before the council.