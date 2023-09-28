BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– There is now a new option for grocery shoppers in Bartonville.

On Thursday morning, early-bird shoppers received gift bags filled with Aldi’s most popular items. It was all part of the store’s opening today on Airport Road.

One way Aldi keeps costs low is that in-store customers bag their own things. Among the people at the ribbon cutting this morning was Bartonville’s mayor Leon Ricca.

The mayor commented, “Just very excited, I know my wife’s excited too. The whole town’s been waiting a year and a half for this. Since most people knew it was coming, we’re just thrilled to have them.”

This is the second grocery store to now open in Bartonville.

At Aldi, shoppers are encouraged to use reusable bags and unlock carts with a quarter.