BARTONVILLE (WMBD)– The village of Bartonville will soon have its own Aldi in the face of Illinois’ food desert problem.

An Aldi news release confirms the store will open its door starting Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. and will offer both curbside pickup and delivery.

Fresh organic produce will be offered in addition to food catered to dietary restrictions like gluten-free, plant-based, etc.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Heather McCarthy, Dwight regional vice president for ALDI.

She continued, “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Bartonville and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The first 100 customers in the building will receive a gift bag with goodies and a gift card. Shoppers will also be able to enter sweepstakes for a $500 Aldi gift card.

The new Aldi will be located at 3701 S. Airport Rd.