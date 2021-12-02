Aldi opens brand new location in Morton

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The Morton community now has a new option to shop for groceries.

Thursday, a ribbon-cutting was held for a brand-new Aldi store. The supermarket is located at the corner of North Morton Avenue and East Courtland Street.

Morton Mayor Jeff Kaufman said the store is one of three that features Aldi’s new building design. Kaufman said the store will provide access to affordable groceries, and it is a great addition to the community.

“Finally we got it. I mean it’s been the #1 request for years, everybody wants an Aldi. It’s just highly sought after in Morton. We wanted another grocery store, but they wanted Aldi,” Kaufman said.

He added that the location of store is convenient for shoppers.

“We’ve got it right it next to Farm & Fleet, Morton loves their Farm & Fleet. We’ve got Aldi, we’ve got the car wash. It’s a one-stop-shop for the community, so the location couldn’t be better,” Kaufman said.

The Morton Aldi is open seven days a week.

Stores hours are 9:00 a.m.-8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aldi is open from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.