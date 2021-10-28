Aldi opens third location in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One of America’s fastest-growing grocery retailers has expanded its reach in Bloomington-Normal.

On Thursday, ALDI opened its third location in the area at 2121 Village Lane, located off Veterans Parkway and Mercer Avenue.

According to ALDI, its part of the company’s investment of more than $5 billion in remodeling or building new grocery stores across the country.

Construction began on the location during the summer and gives residents on Bloomington’s south-east end quicker access to a grocery store.

Mark Otto, a Bloomington resident and grocery shopper said the newest location saves him time and money compared to the companies other two locations in town.

“Oh absolutely, completely; it’s 15 minutes or so at least to the other locations and this one is just really handy for anyone that lives on this end of town plus it’s a beautiful store,” Otto said. “Years ago there was a place called Tom’s that was on this end of town, but now there’s nothing really on this end of town, so it’s kind of nice to have a grocery store right here.”

ALDI has two other locations in the area, one in Normal and another in Bloomington.

The Normal location is located at 301 Greenbriar Dr and the other Bloomington store is located at 907 Maple Hill Rd.

The Village Lane ALDI will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday Wednesday, Friday and the weekend and from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.