ALDI to open new location in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — ALDI is bringing a new location to Bloomington, with its doors opening for customers Thursday, Oct. 28.

The store will offer Bloomington residents another option for fast and easy grocery shopping as it opens its newest store at 2121 Village Ln.

ALDI’s leaders plan on opening 100 new stores in 2021 across the country, as part of the retailer’s plan to expand.

“We have served this community for more than 30 years and look forward to continuing to offer Bloomington residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every ALDI aisle, every day,” said Heather Moore, Dwight regional vice president for ALDI.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 in the morning on Oct. 28, and the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.