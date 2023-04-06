MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) –Alex Williams made local history with his win in the consolidated elections on Tuesday. He is the first African-American man elected to Unit 5’s School Board.

“It feels great to be the first African-American male to be seated on the school here at Unit 5,” said Williams. “I was aware that should I be selected I would be the first African-American male. But I was grateful that the opportunity existed based off there was two African-American females that were seated before me.”

Those two women are Meta Mickens-Baker and Kentrica Coleman. Mickens-Baker said she was glad to see Williams running for a seat on the board. In 2004 she made history as the first African-American to serve on the Unit 5 School Board.

“I was really glad that hopefully as I won I would not be the last and I’m glad to say I’m not the last,” she said. “It really is a community embracing the inclusion of all of the citizens. It’s just not one time and people feel like it’s not comfortable for them. In our community we work together,” she said.

Beyond making history Williams is looking forward to carrying out his platform points which are transparency, collaboration and representation.

“I really ran to represent the students. So, I am very proud to be a voice for those students and to advocate for an ongoing educational experience that this community has come to expect,” he said.

Williams hopes he can be an inspiration to others to be more involved in the community.

“I do hope that being the first African-American male would encourage and inspire more people to get involved in the process because these local elections matter,” said Williams.

Williams, along with Mark Adams, Amy Roser and Kelly Pyle will be sworn-in at the board’s regular meeting on April 26 at 6:30 pm. With Coleman currently serving her term this will be the first time two African-Americans will serve on the board together.