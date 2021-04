PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The race for Peoria Mayor is still too close to call, but a new count has shown a flip in the results.

Rita Ali currently holds 8,202 votes while Jim Montelongo has 8,179 votes. The updated total puts Ali in the lead by 23 votes.

The Peoria Election Commission is counting ballots that were postmarked by election day. Any votes received within two weeks will be counted.

The results listed are not official — it’s still anybody’s race.