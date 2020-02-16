All Aboard! Peoria Train Show promotes model railroading

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–On Sunday, the River City Model railroad club held its bi-annual train show at Illinois Central College in East Peoria.

For nearly three decades, model railroad buffs make sure to get their boarding pass for the Peoria Train Show.

“This show has a thirty-year history,” said event organizer, Ronald Brown.

The show features model trains, train antiques, and everything trains.

“Not just model trains, but paraphernalia of dinnerware that was used on the passenger trains and articles like that. Railroad hats, shirts, you name it,” Brown said.

River City Model Railroad Club hosts this twice a year to promote an easy-going hobby.

“Model railroading is just one of those hobbies that you can work on it at your leisure, you can add to it,” said model railroader, Rick Stephenson.

Rick Stephenson hopes the kids that attend carry on the model railroading craze.

“One of the reasons we do the train fair is to expose the hobby to the younger kids so they can see what’s available and what’s possible,” Stephenson said.

If you missed your departure today, don’t worry the show will make another stop later this year in November.