All blood types are in critical need at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center says it’s in need of blood donations.

“Blood donation is an essential service that really has to continue for the good of our patients at local hospitals who need blood transfusions,” said Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center public relations manager Kirby Winn.

Among COVID-19 concerns, usual blood drives at schools and offices have been canceled.

“As we look at our schedule just for the rest of the month and add up all of the donations that we were projected to collect at blood drives that have been canceled, and by the way this is across our entire service region from basically Madison, Wisconsin and down to St. Louis, it’s a total of more than 3,000 donations that we had on our books that we expected to collect,” said Winn.

To help make donating easier, hours at donation centers have been expanded and mobile drives have been set up.

Leaders say blood supply is low for all blood types and they need healthy people to donate. They say donations can help save a life.

Winn says the donation process always requires safety and sanitation and that centers and donation sites are taking extra precautions.

“We always place a focus on maintaining a hygienic environment at blood donation sites, so our donor centers and mobile blood sites, we now have staff taking even more precaution in terms of wiping down surfaces between donations and of course all of our equipment that we use for blood collection is sterile and used only once,” said Winn.

If you’re interested in donating blood, you can find donation centers or mobile sites online or by calling 800-747-5401 to make an appointment.

MVRBC has a donation center in Peoria located at 1123 W Glen Ave, Peoria, IL 61614.