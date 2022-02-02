All flights canceled, crews still clearing runway at PIA

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, all flights, both arrivals, and departures, at Peoria International Airport (PIA) were canceled. But, crews were still keeping the airport’s runways clear of snow.

Director of Airports, Gene Olson, said the airport must be available to planes at all times, even if there aren’t any scheduled.

“We keep the snow removal operation going, even when the flights are canceled, because, you never know,” Olsen said. “There might be an airplane that’s flying along out there that has a mechanical issue and needs to get down now, so you want that runway to be there for them. You might have a medical evacuation flight that needs to go, and so you want to have the facility available for them all the time.”

This means crews work tirelessly to clear what equates to almost 100 miles of county roads, according to Olsen.

He said the airport makes money from airlines through “landing fees.” With each cancelation, the airport loses money, but Olsen said it is not a significant amount, roughly $100 per flight.

“We can keep the runway clean and clear, but if the airline doesn’t want to send the airplane into the storm, then they’re not going to do that. And there are reasons why they wouldn’t want to,” Olsen said. “The airplane’s going to sit on the ground while they offload and load passengers, it’s going to get covered up with snow. De-icing is a tricky process.”

Not to mention, Olsen said, a plane could get stuck.

“Anytime they send an airplane into a storm area, they risk it getting stuck there, and that’s why they cancel,” he said.

He said the passengers suffer the biggest disruption. He advised people to reach out directly to the airline to check their flight status.