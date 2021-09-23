All natural fiber welding company to partner with Patagonia

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – An all natural fiber welding company founded in Peoria is partnering with a California outerwear company to develop sustainable plant-based products.

Patagonia the outdoor clothing brand based in California announced it’s partnership with the Peoria-based company, Natural Fiber Welding (NFW).

“Founded in 2016 it’s been a very exciting 5 years… we are growing very rapidly and continuing. Patagonia is a great partner but is the latest of our partners like Ralph Lauren, BMW and Allbirds,” said Zika.

The NFW president, Steve Zika said they are looking to displace plastics in the industry with substances that are strictly plant-based. He said 100% of the materials they make are 100% natural and is why Patagonia is looking to partner with them.

“Patagonia is very interested in using recycled natural materials like recycled cotton which is normally lower performance than the virgin variety and our technology can take recycled cotton or other natural materials and allow it to perform as well or better than the synthetics they use today,” said Zika.

He said the team is excited about this partnership and is looking to help shift more companies towards plant-based products.

“We are going to continue to add new partners that are names that everyone will recognize from around the globe,” said Zika.