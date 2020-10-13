All Peoria Public School grade-levels set to return to class by early January

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School Board agreed on a set of dates to have all students, grades k-12, back for in-person learning.

During Monday night’s board meeting, the school board revealed a fleshed out blended A-B schedule that will have students in-person learning every other day.

Middle school students, grades 5th and 6th, are scheduled to return to class Nov. 6, while 7th and 8th graders set to come back Nov. 9.

However, high school students are proposed to come back at the start of the next semester. Students in grades 9th-12th are set to return to in-person learning on Jan. 5.

District superintendent, Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said high school is so specialized and complex that it would be difficult to take students out of different online courses and platforms so close to the end of the semester and have them complete the courses in class.

“We are talking about one month left and we’re pulling everybody in the middle,” Dr. Kherat said. “It’s very hard to break away and to pull away and to split it. We have all these platforms going and it cannot come to a screeching halt.”

Dr. Kherat said there is another option for high-risk high schoolers who aren’t responding to well to virtual learning and need the extra help. She said high school students needing additional assistance will have the option to come back on or before Nov. 9.

“Individuals who are struggling, seniors who are struggling, particularly freshmen, they can come in we’ll have open spaces for them and we’ll provide instruction for them in a creative way,” Dr. Kherat said.

She also credits being able to get students back to school so quickly to a $200,000 gift from The Gilmore Foundation that will help provide rapid COVID-19 testing.

“The covid-19 rapid testing will be a normal part of our operations providing even more access and timely test results,” Dr. Kherat said.

