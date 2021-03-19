All public Illinois universities will soon use the common application

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Higher Education announced that all 12 Illinois public universities will soon begin using the Common Application Friday, March 19.

Three of the state’s public universities are currently using the common application, and the remaining one will be using it by August. The common app will let a person apply to multiple universities at a time.

Pritzker said Illinois is one of two states with a program like this.

“I’m proud to announce that when the common application opens this fall for the 2021-2022 application cycle, Illinois will be one of only two states in the nation to have all of its public universities join the one-stop-shop national application portal, making it that much easier for our students to apply to an in-state campus,” Pritzker said.

The three public universities currently available through the common application are Northern Illinois University, Chicago State University, and the University of Illinois Chicago. Several private universities can also be applied to, including Bradley University and Knox College.

According to a common application support representative, while students can apply to multiple schools with the same application, they will still be charged to each school they apply to. The representative also confirmed that it will not cost more than if you were applying to the university directly.

More information is available on the common app’s website.