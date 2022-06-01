PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teens the Peoria Police Department believes are responsible for attempted murder have been arrested.

Jontarique White, 18, was arrested by the US Marshall’s Service in Peoria, and 19-year-old Jahmahn Williams is being held by the Harris County Sheriff’s Department in Houston, Texas.

On April 12, Peoria Police responded to the Hedgehill apartments for a report of a man and a woman being shot. Both were taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.

Police had no one in custody and no suspect information at the time. However, just days later, police identified Williams and White as suspects in the case.

Both teens are being charged with attempted first-degree murder. Williams is currently awaiting extradition back to Peoria.