DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Some allegations about inappropriate computer activity going on in the Dunlap Public Library is causing a stir in the community.

Allegedly, on Tuesday, May 17, a man used the Dunlap Library to print out headshots of young girls, as well as teenagers bicycling with sports bras on.

While the director of the library was not working during the time of the incident, two employees of the library reached out to her about the situation. This ended in at least one employee being placed on probation, with no explanation from the director.

The employee put on probation attended the Dunlap Library board meeting on Monday night and said a patron in the library saw that this man printed out the pictures of young girls. The employee walked over to the computers where he was sitting and said he was visibly aroused.

Once the man left, the patron followed the man out to his car and saw him looking at the children playing outside at Dunlap Grade School next door.

Multiple parents and concerned citizens went to the meeting to speak out.

“I hope that they’ll look into the policy of ‘Do we let pedophiles come into our community library?’ I just don’t see how that could be allowed, especially since it’s right next to the school,” said concerned parent Tina Perino.

Multiple board members said they didn’t know this alleged incident happened.

WMBD also learned that Peoria County’s Cyber Crime unit attached to the Secret Service is also investigating.

The board said they plan on figuring out a solution to the incident by the next board meeting, June 27.