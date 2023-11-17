PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An alleged package theft led to multiple charges for a Peoria woman.

A Peoria police news release states that on Nov. 16 around 5:30 p.m., police were dispatched to an apartment near the 1200 block of N. Underhill for shots fired.

Officers saw a large group of people arguing, claiming a woman had discharged a gun in the building. However, no evidence of gunfire was found. This is in spite of multiple people reported hearing 4 to 5 shots rings out.

Investigators learned a tenant in the building, 31-year-old Donniesha Young, threatened another tenant with a handgun over allegedly stealing a package.

Young’s brother, 20-year-old Dontavius Young, allegedly forced his way into the victim’s apartment by breaking in the door. Witnesses claimed Dontavius was also armed with a handgun.

No one was injured, but a handgun was found in the suspect’s apartment. Donniesha Young was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm while Dontavius Young was arrested for home invasion and criminal damage to property.

Both were taken to Peoria County Jail.