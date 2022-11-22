PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man is being held on a $200,000 bond after his indictment for residential arson.

Skylar M. Walker, age 32, was indicted Tuesday for residential arson, which is a class 1 felony. The incident in question took place on Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue in Peoria Heights, where Walker used “fire or explosives to knowingly damage property,” according to court documents.

The Oct. 23 fire was described as “catastrophic” by the Peoria Heights Fire Department. The top floor of a two-story home collapsed, and surrounding homes suffered exterior damage.

Walker is in custody and is set to appear in court for arraignment on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 a.m.