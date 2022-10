PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Alleged serial rapist DeMarquis Turner’s trial has been pushed back several months.

His original trial date of Oct. 17 was vacated and rescheduled for Feb. 6, 2023. Turner will also have a scheduling conference in late January.

Turner previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony.

Turner’s attorney said they are waiting for additional video evidence before moving forward with the trial.