Alleged PNC Bank robber arrested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The man accused of robbing the PNC Bank in Peoria has been caught, according to police.

Monterious M. Miller, 31, was arrested just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 when officers made a vehicle stop in the 4700 block of N. Sterling Ave. where Miller was found and taken into custody.

He was transported to the police department for interviewing and subsequently arrested for aggravated robbery.

Miller also had a Peoria County warrant for failure to appear and was also arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding in connection to a case. After, he was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

As previously reported, a male suspect wearing dark clothes entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on Thursday, Jan. 20.