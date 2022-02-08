PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of robbing the PNC bank on Forrest Hill Avenue near University Street has been indicted Tuesday.

According to Peoria County Court Documents, Monterius Maurice Miller has been indicted for aggravated robbery and financial institution robbery.

Miller allegedly robbed the PNC bank at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 20., and was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 27.

His bond has been set at $150,000, and he is set to appear in court on his arraignment date on Feb. 10.