Alleged teen shooters at Peoria gas station indicted on murder charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The teens arrested following a shooting at the Shell gas station on MacArthur Highway earlier this month have been indicted.

Demarian D. Palmer, 17, has been indicted for first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Arenza Brown, 18, was indicted for first degree murder, attempted armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The two have been charged in the shooting death of Joshua Perkins.

Palmer and Brown’s bail has been set at $1.5 million each.