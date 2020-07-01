Alleged Washington murderer admits to killing, says he stabbed roommate; officials say

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz released the affidavit regarding the alleged murder of 41-year-old Joshua Snyder.

Snyder was reportedly killed by his roommate, 32-year-old Jordan Hyde, who the affidavit says recently moved into the apartment.

Snyder was reportedly found dead in his Washington apartment on Monday, June 29, with stab wounds to his neck.

The affidavit, written by Chief Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson, states Snyder was found in his apartment with a knife still in his abdomen and was pronounced dead in his apartment.

Johnson reports Washington Police Sgt. Gordon found Hyde walking near his mother’s residence and had a ‘red substance’ on his shirt consistent with blood.

A neighbor called Washington Police on reports of a possible burglary, the affidavit says the caller was just moving into the apartment.

The report says the neighbor saw the apartment was ‘ransacked.’

When officers entered the apartment, Johnson says they found glass and a ‘number of items’ laying on the kitchen floor, and a TV on the living room floor.

Johnson reported Hyde was having ‘issues’ recently with Snyder.

The affidavit states Hyde admitted he had cut and stabbed Snyder when he was in police custody.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected