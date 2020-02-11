Allegiant adding nonstop service to Destin to Bloomington’s airport

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Regional Airport is soon going to offer a new nonstop route to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, Allegiant announced Tuesday.

Allegiant’s new route will begin June 4. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $49.

“We are excited to offer our Bloomington-area travelers another great Florida destination,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “The Panhandle is the perfect summer getaway and is known for its variety of leisure activities including golf courses, beautiful beaches, and numerous nature trails.”

The new seasonal route at CIRA will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

“This is a great announcement for families that want to enjoy the beach this summer,” said Jay Allen, chairman of the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority. “The Gulf Coast of Florida is the number one destination for central Illinois vacationers. Allegiant nonstop service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach provides another great, low-fare option for families to go and make memories using the convenience of Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal.”

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Wednesday for travel by Aug. 16. For more details, visit Allegiant.com.