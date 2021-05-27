Allegiant Air adds 2 new destinations at Peoria International Airport

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As summer travel starts to ramp up, Allegiant Air is adding two new destinations at Peoria International Airport.

Central Illinoisans can now fly directly to Sarasota, Florida, and Denver, Colorado twice weekly, with fares as low as $67.

“It’s really exciting because it extends the reach of the Peoria community to different destinations,” said Gene Olson, Director of airports at Peoria International Airport.

It’s fair to say these new flights will prompt an uptick in traffic at the airport, which staff are expecting this weekend as well.

From May 27 through May 31, AAA is expecting more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from their home. It’s an increase of 60% since last year.

Olson said Memorial Day weekend is not necessarily a very busy weekend for the airport, but staff definitely have seen an uptick, the new flights notwithstanding.

“The first two flights [to Sarasota and Denver] are already sold to 163 and 165 out of about 180 seats, so that’s really good,” he said.

The airline celebrated the first flight to Sarasota with snacks, drinks, sunglass cases and towels.

Olson said flights to Sarasota are available through December, while flights to Denver are available through January 2022.

“It’s just more economic impact for the community and stability for long term use of the airport… We’re hoping the community supports those flights, that they’ll be viable and come back next year,” he said.

The first flight to Denver is May 28.