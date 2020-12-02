Allegiant Airlines extends direct flight from Peoria to Nashville through December

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the next month, people can continue to catch an Allegiant Airlines flight from Peoria to Nashville.

The direct route started in June and has now been extended. Peoria International Airport Director Gene Olson said the flight was set to end in November. It’s now running through December and ends January 2, 2021.

“When you see anecdotal evidence like they’re extending the season till January 2nd, that tells us that they’re happy with it and that it’s at least doing somewhat well,” said Olson.

Earlier this year, Olson said there were worries the airline wouldn’t run the route.

“We only had 2,928 passengers in April and normally that’s over 60,000 for the month. So we just assumed all the airlines are going to be pulling everything back and nothing new was going to be tried,” said Olson.

He said the destination is a big draw for people.

“Nashville is just a really fun place to go. There’s music, there’s all kinds of attractions there it’s the big city lights, it’s not very far away, there’s a whole lot of appeal for that,” said Olson.

Olson added its too early to know if the route will return to PIA in the future.