Allegiant begins new nonstop service from Peoria to two destinations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians looking to travel have two new locations available through Allegiant.

Starting this week, Las Vegas-based travel company Allegiant begins service from General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport to two new cities:

Sarasota, FL via Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport – beginning May 27, 2021 Denver, CO via Denver International Airport – beginning May 28, 2021

Those new flights will operate twice a week. Flight days, times, and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

“Peoria residents appreciate Allegiant’s brand of air travel: affordable, nonstop flights without the hassle of connections or layovers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Area travelers who are ready to get out and explore will enjoy the outdoor recreational opportunities that Florida and Colorado offer – from hiking and biking to fishing and golfing.”